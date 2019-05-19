2 airlifted after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews airlifted two men to the hospital after they were shot in a Miami Gardens shooting.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 1 p.m., Sunday.

When officers arrived, police said they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Fire rescue crews airlifted them to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.