2 airlifted after shooting at Miami Gardens apartment complex

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex in Miami Gardens that sent two men to the hospital.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, near the Palmetto Expressway, just before 1 p.m., Sunday.

When officers arrived, investigators said, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics airlifted them to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

