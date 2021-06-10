OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a Miami-Dade Transit truck and a box truck collided in Opa-Locka.

The crash happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and Opa-Locka Boulevard, Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews had to pull the victims from their vehicles. The two patients were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Traffic was diverted while rescue crews worked the crash site.

