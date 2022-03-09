MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are being airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near a high school in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to North Gardens High School, located along Northwest 47th Avenue and 181st Street, at around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Rescue officials said two trauma alert victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

It remains unclear if the victims were shot inside or outside of the school.

