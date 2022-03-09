MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are being airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near a high school in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to North Gardens High School, located along Northwest 47th Avenue and 181st Street, at around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Miami Gardens Police and Fire Rescue rushed to the school and officials said two trauma alert victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Family of the victims confirmed they are an 18-year-old senior and a 17-year-old junior who are students from the high school.

People in the area said they heard several gunshots.

“I heard gunshots,” said a male in a black shirt.

“All we heard were 6 to 7 bullets,” said a female student in a black beanie.

“They said it sounded like a machine gun. That’s what it sounded like to me,” said another male in a black shirt.

7Skyforce hovered over police as they found a blue KIA about five miles away from the school with bullet holes in it, in the area of 173rd Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Police detained a person who was in the car.

Back at the school, parents worried about their children as the school remains on lock down.

“I just dropped her off 30 minutes ago,” said a parent in a denim jacket. “We don’t know what’s going on.”

The parent confirmed that her daughter was currently hiding under a desk.

A relative of the 18-year-old student said he was shot in the foot and is going to be OK.

A relative of the 17-year-old student said that they are still waiting on what condition they are in.

