2 adults, 2 children hospitalized following crash on I-95 in North Miami; northbound lanes closed

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children and two adults have been transported to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 95 in North Miami.

The children were ejected from the vehicle on the I-95 near Northwest 119th Street, Saturday morning.

The incident is being treated as a trauma alert for all four victims.

Northbound lanes are closed while officials investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.