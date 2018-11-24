2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after crash on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two children and two adults to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 95 in North Miami.

The children were ejected from the vehicle on the I-95 near Northwest 119th Street, Saturday morning.

The incident is being treated as a trauma alert for all four victims. As of 4:30 p.m., their conditions remained unknown.

Northbound lanes were shut down while officials investigated.

