2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after crash on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two children and two adults to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 95 in North Miami.

The children were ejected from the vehicle on the I-95 near Northwest 119th Street, Saturday morning.

The incident is being treated as a trauma alert for all four victims. As of 4:30 p.m., their conditions remained unknown.

Northbound lanes were shut down while officials investigated.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending