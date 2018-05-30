2 adults, 1 dog found dead inside Tamarac home

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Deputies are investigating the deaths of two adults and a dog inside a Tamarac home.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene at 7932 Exeter Circle West, Wednesday morning, where officials said two adults and a dog were found dead inside the home. Investigators believe they were exposed to strong fumes, possibly from a running vehicle.

7Skyforce was over the scene, where fire rescue crews and deputies were able to make their way inside after pumping air into the home and clearing the fumes.

The investigation continues into how the deaths occurred.

