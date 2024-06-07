MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Southwest Miami-Dade following a triple fatal drive-by shooting, claiming the lives of two adults and a child.

The shooting happened in a shopping plaza at the corner of Southwest 152nd Avenue and Bird Road.

Miami-Dade Police said they received a call just before 8 a.m., and when they arrived on scene they confirmed that this is a triple fatal shooting, killing two adults and a child. Their identities have not been disclosed at this time.

7Skyforce showed an aerial view of the plaza, where a silver BMW SUV was shot up seen parked near a Chase ATM with its doors open. Another unidentified vehicle is parked next to it. It is not clear if the unidentified vehicle is involved with this shooting.

At this time what led up to the shooting remains unknown, but we are waiting on mobile crime seen units to arrive.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.