ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Two adults and a child are dead after a shooting in Royal Palm Beach.

Deputies responded to a shooting inside a Publix located along the 1100 block of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard just before 11:40 a.m., Thursday.

Upon arrival, first responders located a man, a woman and a child dead at the scene.

Deputies confirmed the shooter is one of the deceased individuals.

Investigators stress that this is not an active shooter situation.

