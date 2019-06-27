2 additional inmates taken to hospital after getting sick at Miami-Dade Detention Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two more inmates were taken to the hospital after they got sick at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center.

The center was placed under a precautionary lockdown after a box with a strange substance was found, Thursday.

Multiple staff members and inmates at the center have reported getting sick since Tuesday night, when seven people were taken to the hospital.

A hazmat team and bomb squad could be seen responding to the facility, Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

