MIAMI (WSVN) - Two more cases of the West Nile virus have been confirmed in Miami-Dade County.

Health officials announced the new cases on Monday afternoon.

The disease is spread through bites from infected mosquitoes, and symptoms can include a headache, pain and fatigue.

Symptoms typically appear between two to 14 days after being bit.

