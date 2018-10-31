2 accused Opa-locka paintball attackers face judge in court

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two out of three people accused of shooting a South Florida man with a paintball gun outside an Opa-locka Family Dollar store faced a judge.

Miami Gardens Police said 19-year-old Tyrese Ferguson, 20-year-old Antwon Adams and a juvenile male are responsible for the paintball attack, Tuesday evening.

Adams and Ferguson faced a judge in court, the following day.

“You’re being charged with attempted felony murder with a firearm,” Judge Renatha Francis told Adams. “Don’t have any content with the victim.”

“Mr. Ferguson, you’re accused of battery,” Judge Mary Jo Francis said to Ferguson.

Officials said they shot a man identified as Jerry Watson multiple times. He said he was sitting outside the Family Dollar in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sharazad Boulevard, just before 10 p.m., when the attack happened.

“Two dudes jumped out of the car and started shooting me with the paintball guns,” he said.

Watson said his attackers show no remorse and thought the whole thing was comical.

“Just laughed, just laughed like it was funny,” Watson said.

Police quickly tracked down the alleged criminals before taking them into custody.

A witness said the incident left him angry. “It could’ve been my wife walking up here and caught up in that,” he said.

Officials said Adams was recognized as the suspect in a real shooting. Ferguson received a pre-trial release with an alternate bond of $1,500. Adams got no bond.

