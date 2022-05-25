KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders are encouraging boaters to celebrate responsibly during Memorial Day weekend.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard, along with its partner agencies, urge everyone to take the proper steps prior to hitting the water.

They advise boaters to check the weather, share their float plan with a friend and wear an approved life jacket.

Authorities also remind people that operating a boat while impaired is illegal, as well as to move over for emergency vessels in waterways.

