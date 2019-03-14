1st responders participate in simulated mass rescue operation near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders from multiple agencies participated in a mass rescue exercise three miles off the Miami Beach coast.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies participated in a simulated exercise of a commercial plane crash, Thursday.

The drill will help the first responders better coordinate future rescue operations of jetliners that go down in the ocean.

“This kind of drill is important because as with everything, you don’t want the first time you do something to be the real thing, and today we’ll be able to better identify any barriers or any obstacles that may come up,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Michael Perez.

MDFR took two years to prepare the massive exercise, which included saving victims with life jackets and coordinating communication with responders.

