DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Miami-Dade firefighters were recognized for their excellence at a ceremony held Saturday.

The first responders honored were presented with medals for exemplifying outstanding commitment to firefighting and for going above and beyond the call of duty.

This morning at the 2018 #MDFRMedalDay Ceremony, we celebrated our personnel who embody #MDFR’s core values of the fire service: integrity, honor, pride, respect and valor. Congratulations to all recipients! 👏 #MDFRMedalDay #AlwaysReadyProudToServe 📸: https://t.co/JdUxXh1l5n pic.twitter.com/xH9fY3GRgN — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) February 3, 2018

The award ceremony was held at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue headquarters in Doral.

