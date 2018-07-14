NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida first responders are making sure they are ready for anything this hurricane season.

To reach that goal, a day of preparedness exercises took place at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami, Saturday.

Public safety agencies from across South Florida came together to train and experiment with new technologies that can help save lives after a storm.

“The used cases for drones are emerging every week. We’re seeing more and more,” said Christopher Todd, president of Airborne Response. “Public safety, law enforcement, departments are yearning for knowledge and expertise on how to embrace this new technology and use it effectively.”

Saturday’s event combined land, marine and aviation training.

