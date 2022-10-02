MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With millions of people still without power after the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, South Florida is sending support to some areas that were hit the hardest.

A convoy of law enforcement agencies from across South Florida came together Saturday morning at Hard Rock Stadium before they headed out to Lee County, the epicenter of the storm’s wrath, in order to help those in need.

“The goal is to keep us all together and get missions in and out of there for the next two weeks,” said a leader before the group was deployed.

Miami-Dade Police, Hollywood Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are some of the agencies that are sending supplies and first responders to help with agencies in southwest Florida like Cape Coral Police and Fort Myers Police.

“We’re going to make sure that they have as much as they need, and they are as comfortable as possible during this time of disaster,” said a leader with Miami-Dade County’s Association of Chiefs of Police, which organized the effort.

Among the supplies they are bringing are generators and mobile command centers.

First responders will be doing whatever is necessary, from monitoring supplies, answering calls of service and even answering 911 calls.

“Whether it be passing out water, whether it be trying to extract different materials, equipment, we’re ready and prepared to go ahead and lend assistance,” said the leader from the Association of Chiefs of Police.

On Saturday, City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire sparked by a generator at a home in Cape Coral.

They are said to be doing a two-week stint on the west coast. Teams will be going back and forth between Lee County and South Florida.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.