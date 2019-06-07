1st phase completed in $150M expansion to JM Family Enterprises headquarters

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The completion of the first phase of construction for the new JM Family Enterprises’ corporate headquarters in Deerfield Beach was marked in a special way.

To celebrate the milestone, crews hoisted a tree to the uppermost part of the structure, Friday afternoon.

When finished, the $150 million renovation and expansion will create a new state-of-the-art campus.

Among the new features are three new office buildings, a dining hall, a 20,000-square-foot sports complex, and a 30,000-square-foot training and event center.

