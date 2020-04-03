1st COVID-19-related death reported in Monroe County

(WSVN) - Monroe County has reported its first coronavirus-related death as a 55-year-old man.

Officials were made aware of the death on Thursday evening and by Friday morning it was recorded on the Florida Department of Health’s website.

The man had underlying health conditions, Monroe County Emergency Management officials said.

It remains unclear if the man was a resident of Monroe County.

As of Friday morning, the county currently has 38 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, 33 of whom are residents of the county.

Twenty of the case are travel related, 11 are community acquired and seven remain under investigation.

Nineteen of the cases are from Key West, five are from Key Largo and four are from Tavernier.

Islamorada, Summerland Key, Marathon and Key Colony Beach each have one confirmed case of COVID-19.

