19-year-old man arrested for making threats against Marathon High School

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man accused of making threats against Marathon High School on social media.

Deputies charged Duviel Gonzalez with written threats to kill or do bodily injury, Saturday.

Detectives said they, along with the FBI, Homeland Security and the State Attorney’s office were able to track Gonzalez down after multiple tips came in Saturday morning about photos of guns posted to Instagram with a threat towards the high school.

The post threatened a band event scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday. The event went on as planned with a heavy, multi-agency police presence.

“I couldn’t be happier with how our community came together in response to these disturbing posts on social media. I’m particularly proud of our young people, who were quick to alert adults,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “We were able to make a timely arrest in this case as a result of help from our fellow citizens, the hard work on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and our partners at other law enforcement agencies. It’s these kinds of partnerships, between citizens and law enforcement, that continue to make Monroe County safe.”

When he was taken in for questioning, detectives said Gonzalez told them the post was meant to be a joke.

A string of copycat threats have come in after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. So far, the threats have been unfounded, but several juveniles and teens have been arrested and charged.

