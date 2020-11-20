19-year-old hospitalized after shooting on I-95

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old has been transported to the hospital following a shooting on Interstate 95.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of I-95 between the 135th Street and 151st Street exits at around 10:20 a.m., Friday.

FHP officials said there were three vehicles involved.

A 19-year-old male driving a gray Dodge Charger was shot, and according to his friends, drove himself to the UHealth Jackson Urgent Care in North Miami.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene on I-95 where a blue Ford SUV could be seen with bullet holes in the rear window. The driver of the vehicle was not injured during the shooting.

The 19-year-old victim told authorities the shooter had a white vehicle.

7News cameras captured FHP cruisers blocking off the Charger with a shattered window parked in front of the urgent care center.

The victim has since been transported to Aventura Hospital.

