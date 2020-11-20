19-year-old hospitalized after shooing on I-95

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old has been transported to the hospital following a shooting on Interstate 95.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of I-95 between 135th and 151st Street at around 10:20 a.m., Friday.

FHP officials said the victim, a 19-year-old male, told authorities the shooter has a white vehicle.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the victim’s blue Ford SUV could be seen with bullet holes in the rear window.

The victim reportedly walked into UHealth Jackson Urgent Care in North Miami after the incident.

He has since been transported to Aventura Hospital.

