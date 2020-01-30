19-year-old charged with murder of Miramar man

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in Miramar.

Najay Jackson, 19, was taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Miramar Police officers located the deceased 21-year-old victim behind a townhouse at The Village at Miramar, along the 8900 block of Southwest 19th Street, just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the fatal shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two.

He appeared before a judge on Thursday and was ordered held without bond.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.