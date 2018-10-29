19-year-old arrested for making threats at Pembroke Pines school

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student is behind bars after making alarming threats at school in Pembroke Pines.
Pembroke Pines Police said 19-year-old Jeremy Ossa said, during class at Somerset Academy, that he was going to go to a pawn shop to buy a sniper rifle and shoot enemies, last Friday.
The senior was charged with a false report of a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.
Ossa later told investigators it was a joke and that he knew it was wrong to say.
