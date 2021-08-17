MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old after a carjacking took place in Miami Beach.

Investigators said there was a robbery, a carjacking and a fatal crash that all point back to 19-year-old Edward Vincent Milo.

Milo was arrested in the overnight hours of Tuesday and was charged with robbery carjacking, but additional charges are expected to be filed.

According to police, Milo assaulted and carjacked an Uber driver just after she picked him up from Mount Sinai Medical Center Monday afternoon.

The Uber driver was roughed up but is expected to be OK.

Officials said after the carjacking, Milo was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The abandoned Toyota Highlander was found along U.S. 1 near Southwest 17th Avenue.

He was later arrested in the area.

Florida Highway Patrol is handling the fatal crash investigation while the Miami Beach Police Department is handling the carjacking investigation.

Milo is expected to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.