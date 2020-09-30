19-year-old appears in court after fatal hit-and-run in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected of being behind a deadly hit-and-run in Lauderhill appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Decarius Richards, 19, is facing seven charges including leaving the scene of an accident involving death, child neglect and driving with a suspended license.

Police say Richards is the man who was involved in an early-morning crash along State Road 441, Monday.

Sureveillance video of the crash shows a red SUV making a left turn on State Road 441 when a green BMW crashes into it.

The force of the impact flipped the SUV over several times, and the BMW came to rest just off 441.

Good Samaritans rushed over to help the victims, a man and a woman, inside of the SUV. The woman did not survive her injuries but the man is still recovering at Broward Health Medical Center with a punctured lung.

Moments after the crash, the driver of the BMW, later identified by police as Richards, could be seen trying to get out of the vehicle while a blue car pulled up to the intersection.

Police said inside the blue car was a friend of Richards who helped free him from the damaged BMW, before carrying one of the two children inside the BMW back to his car.

A limping Richards is then seen handing over the second child. Investigators said Richards eventually walked away from the scene.

7News camera captured Richards being booked into Broward County jail, Tuesday night.

“After the crash, the defendant does not go over to assist the over vehicle like the good Samaritans did,” said the prosecutor in the virtual bond court hearing. “He does not call 911. He does not render aid.”

The judge ordered the 19-year-old to be held on a $300,000 bond.

Richards’ past charges as a juvenile and adult were also discussed in the court hearing.

