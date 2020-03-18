19 FLFR paramedics out of service due to coronavirus exposure

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said 19 firefighters/paramedics from their department are out of service due to COVID-19 exposure.

Eight of the firefighters, officials said, had direct exposure to coronavirus patients from various calls.

On Wednesday afternoon, FLFR officials said they all remain asymptomatic, meaning they have not shown symptoms of the virus.

The eight crew members have since been tested for COVID-19.

An additional 11 firefighters are also out of service after possible exposure to the virus while traveling.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.