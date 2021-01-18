18-year-old, parents kidnapped from Pembroke Pines home; teen found in Virginia

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen and her parents were taken from their Pembroke Pines home.

Police said 18-year-old Nicole Martinez and her parents were kidnapped from their home at gunpoint, early Sunday morning.

Martinez was found in Alexander, Virginia overnight.

Virginia State Police arrested Jaddier Sanchez in connection to the kidnapping.

Police said Sanchez is accused of forcing the family to withdraw money from ATMs before dropping the parents off in Palm Beach.

Martinez was taken to a Virginia hospital for minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.