HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The shooter accused of killing Hollywood Police Ofc. Yandy Chirino has been indicted.

Eighteen-year-old Jason Banegas now faces charges including first-degree murder.

Police said Venegas is accused of killing the 28-year-old officer after resisting arrest.

