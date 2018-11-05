18-year-old arrested after allegedly posting sex act with 13-year-old on Instagram

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of performing a sexual act with a 13-year-old girl and posting video of it on social media.

Police said Luca Limache shared the video on Instagram before he took it down.

The girl’s mother alerted police after seeing the video.

Limache was arrested on battery and child pornography charges.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

