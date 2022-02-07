HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen appeared before a judge after, police said, he shot a 14-year-old.

Police said 18-year-old Jose Thomas Rios was showing off a gun when the shooting happened.

“So he’s playing with a gun, showing off for social media and he shoots a 14-year-old child in the chest,” said Judge Mindy Glazer. “There’s probable cause. So you are charged with attempted manslaughter, child neglect and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”

Homestead Police responded to reports on Sunday that Rios shot the teen in the chest inside an apartment on Mowry Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

“According to the victim, the defendant was laughing at the time and the victim believes it was not intentional,” Glazer said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the teen to Kendall Regional trauma center in critical condition.

During the investigation, police learned the two were in a bedroom. Rios was brandishing his gun and showing it on social media when he stated, “I am going to kill you,” according to witnesses.

That’s when the witness told police Rios fired one time, hitting the victim.

“House arrest, GPS monitor level two,” Glazer said. “He can work, go to school, go to medical appointments, meet with your attorney, otherwise, stay at home.”

The victim remains in critical condition.

