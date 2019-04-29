18-year-old allegedly throws knife at mother after confrontation about marijuana

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old has been arrested after she allegedly threw a knife at her mother who confronted her about having marijuana.

Emily Frishman was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, Frishman was confronted by her parents about having marijuana before she grabbed two knives from the kitchen and went to her room.

Her mother said she went to her daughter’s door and asked her, “Why are you acting so crazy?”

Frishman allegedly opened the door and threw one of the knives at her mother, but the victim moved out of the way in time for the knife to miss her.

The 18-year-old told an officer that she tossed the knife but did not aim it at her mother, according to the arrest report.

She is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

