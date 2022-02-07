SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen appeared before a judge a day after, police said, he shot his 14-year-old cousin at an apartment complex in Homestead.

Police said 18-year-old Jose Thomas Rios was showing off a gun when the shooting happened.

“So he’s playing with a gun, showing off for social media, and he shoots a 14-year-old child in the chest,” said Miami-Dade District Judge Mindy Glazer. “There’s probable cause, so you are charged with attempted manslaughter, child neglect and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”

The suspect’s father, Alfredo Rios, spoke with 7News on Monday.

“He’s only 18. He isn’t supposed to have a gun,” he said.

Homestead Police responded to reports on Sunday that the suspect shot the teen in the chest inside an apartment on Mowry Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

“According to the victim, the defendant was laughing at the time, and the victim believes it was not intentional,” Glazer said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the teen to Kendall Regional Trauma Center. Monday afternoon, he is listed in critical but stable condition.

“I feel sad for that kid, you know? It was an accident,” said Rios’ father. “It’s a bad accident, though, that he got shot.”

During the investigation, police learned the two were in a bedroom with other teens.

“The circumstances of the shooting are a litle bit alarming, and we’re seeing too much of it,” said Homestead Police Capt. Fernando Morales. “It’s where they were all inside of a room, and they were showing off the pistol online.”

Investigators said Rios was brandishing his gun and showing it on social media when he stated, “I am going to kill you,” according to witnesses.

That’s when the witness told police Rios fired one time, hitting the victim.

“Obviously, this 18-year-old isn’t either trained or has been to any classes, nor should he have been possessing a pistol,” said Morales.

Police haven’t said where the gun came from in the first place.

“I don’t know where he got that gun from,” said Alfredo Rios. “If I would have known he had a gun, I would have taken it away.”

Glazer said the suspect is to remain under house arrest.

“GPS monitor level two. He can work, go to school, go to medical appointments, meet with your attorney. Otherwise, stay at home,” she said.

