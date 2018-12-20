18-year-old accused of posting threats toward Miramar high school

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student has been arrested for allegedly posting threatening messages online.

Miramar Police arrested 18-year-old Myron Adams at Henry D. Perry Education Center, located along Southwest 34th Street and 69th Avenue, Thursday.

An 18-year-old HD Perry Education Center student was arrested for posting threats of violence on social media. All threats of violence are taken seriously and will not be tolerated. Please speak with your children about the consequences of such posts. #SeeSomethingSaySomething — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 20, 2018

HD Perry Education Center is an alternative high school.

Officials allege that Adams posted three alarming messages on his Snapchat.

“I’ma show these [expletive] what [expletive] happens when you [expletives] take advantage of me,” the message read. “[Expletive] I’ll kill you [expletive]. I’ll kill you all.”

“My revenge starts now. Watch how my plan come to in to wishon [expletive],” another message read. “Hope ya’ll [expletive] die sooner than you fake [expletive] [expletive] could possibly think of. See you [expletive] soon.”

A student at the school took notice of the posts and alerted a school resource officer. The officer recognized Adams and took him into custody.

According to the officer, Adams confessed to making the posts.

Adams was charged with writing or sending a threat to kill or injure.

Students at the school came to his defense, saying he was a nice and humble kid who was always smiling. They also believe he was being bullied.

The student’s mother appeared in court defending her son, Thursday.

“Your honor, my son is a good boy,” she said. “He won’t hurt a flea. Snapchat, social media, that’s what it is. He don’t have access to any ammunition or anything like that. We keep a close watch on him.”

The judge set his bond at $7,500 and was ordered not to use social media or the internet except for school work. The judge also gave the school the decision on whether he can return to campus.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.