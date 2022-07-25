NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two vehicles collided at a Northwest Miami-Dade intersection.

The intersection on 119th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue is closed after an 18-wheeler truck crashed into another car just before 2 a.m., Monday.

The smaller vehicle ended up underneath the big rig at the crossroads of the street.

People were transported to Jackson Trauma Center, but it is still unclear how many.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.

This incident may cause delays as you attempt to make your way onto the Gratigny Expressway.

It is advised to avoid the area until the roads have cleared.

