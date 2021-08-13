SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler tragedy took place in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, an 18-month-old girl drowned in a backyard swimming pool, Thursday.

The incident happened at a home near 160th street and Southwest 173rd Avenue.

Adults in the home found her in the water and called 911.

Officials said foul play is not suspected, but an investigation is underway.

