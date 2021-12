OFF DUCK KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A group of Cuban migrants was stopped at sea off Duck Key.

Eighteen men and women are back on Cuban soil after they were spotted by a cargo ship on Friday.

U.S. Coast Guard crews were called to the scene and officials repatriated the migrants on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.