18 Miami-Dade students receive free suits for prom thanks to local businesses

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s prom season for students across South Florida, and some received a generous gift before their big night.

Hector Mena has been stressing all year over what to wear for the prom.

“I’m looking for like a nice black suit to match with my prom date,” Mena said.

Eighteen Miami-Dade County students don’t have to worry anymore thanks to Rasool’s Menswear Clothing Store and a local funeral home, who are paying for their clothes.

“I’m looking for a black suit, but I like this one better,” a student said.

School staff selected the seniors for a special trip to the store for the 2019 Get Ready for Prom Project. The students were also treated to lunch.

Mena said, “It means a lot honestly ’cause me and my family struggle a lot, so I was kind of thinking, ‘How am I going to get a prom suit?”

“I was kind of shocked because I never knew an opportunity like this ever existed,” student Chris Taylor said.

Terry Wright of Wright & Young Funeral Home wanted everything to be perfect for the students.

“Some of our kids don’t get this privilege often,” Wright said. “I’m tired of dressing our young people for a funeral, so I decided to reverse that to show a difference. We’re dressing them for the prom, a happier occasion.”

“It’s a night to remember that I can hang with my friends,” another student said.

Although searching through the racks for the right outfit was not the only thing on the students’ minds.

“Honestly, the biggest thing I’m looking forward to is like the slow dance they have in movies. That’s what I want,” Mena said.

Rasools is donating most of the items.

The students can either go home with their outfits or come back for more fittings, but all of them will be ready for prom.

