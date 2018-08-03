18 hurt after school bus crash in Davie, no serious injuries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eighteen people were injured after a school bush crashed on Interstate 595 in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes, just west of University Drive Friday morning.

The group of students are part of a youth group from West Pines Community Church and were on their way to do volunteer work to build greenhouses.

About 50 kids were on the bus at the time of the accident, and a total of 18 passengers — 14 kids and four adults — were injured.

Police said the students were high schoolers.

Several of the passengers were taken to area hospitals, but police noted that none of the injuries were serious.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the drivers in a car said another car rear-ended him, causing him to spin out and hit the bus.

Staff from the church also rushed to the scene to check on their students.

“We were worried. That’s why we came down here,” said Joshua Slautterbach.

“We had to get to the scene as soon as possible and make sure our students were OK,” said Woodney Elas, “not just our students, but there are students that aren’t in our tribe, and we want to make sure they’re OK too. They’re children. They’re not really adept to stuff like this, and they have enough going on: school’s about to start, they’re already nervous about that, and we just want to make sure that they’re not only safe, but their minds are calm and collected.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.