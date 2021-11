MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Over a dozen Cuban migrants are in federal custody after making landfall in Marathon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they responded to a maritime smuggling event, Monday.

Agents located 18 Cuban migrants and took them into custody after they made landfall on a homemade vessel.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.