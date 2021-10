NEAR KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) – Eighteen Cuban migrants have been taken into federal custody after coming ashore near Key West.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and border patrol agents responded to a maritime smuggling event, Friday.

Officials said there were 18 Cuban migrants on a wooden fishing vessel.

18 Cuban migrants made landfall on a wooden fishing vessel in the Florida Keys. #BorderPatrol Agents along with @mcsonews responded to a maritime smuggling event near Key West & took the migrants into custody.#Cuba #Cuban #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/MHm9SkKwvf — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) October 29, 2021

