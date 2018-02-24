CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends came together to say goodbye, as the last victim of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland was laid to rest, Saturday.

The viewing for 14-year-old Martin Duque took place at a funeral home along University Drive in Coral Springs.

The freshman was a member of the school’s Junior ROTC program and was posthumously awarded a medal of heroism.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.