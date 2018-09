MIAMI (WSVN) - After being closed for just over a month, the 17th Avenue Bridge is back open.

The bridge was closed in late July due to mechanical issues, but now that those problems are solved, it reopened to traffic on Sunday.

Officials said the reopening of the bridge will help ease congestion in the area.

