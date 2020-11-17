178 arrests made in north Florida human and child trafficking investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in Jacksonville announced the arrests of 178 people after a 2-year-long human trafficking investigation.

According to police, the investigation began in November 2018 when investigators saw images of a child being posted on a website offering sex for money.

Investigators set up an operation to rescue the child, an act they said was a pivotal point in the investigation titled Stolen Innocence.

Police said the investigation ultimately resulted in 72 suspects being charged with misdemeanors and notices to appear, 106 suspects being charged with felonies and 18 suspects facing federal charges.

Police said the charges range from solicitation of a prostitute to human trafficking of a minor.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.