17-year-old stabs Dania Beach gas station clerk who allegedly tried raping her at knife point

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old girl stabbed a clerk at a Dania Beach gas station after he allegedly pulled a knife on her and tried to rape her.

Police arrested 67-year-old Mohammad Munshi on April 10, charging him with one count of armed sexual battery.

The victim was said to have entered a Chevron gas station located on the 4000 block of Stirling Road at around 3 a.m. on April 7 to purchase two microwavable dinners.

She had gone to use the restroom located inside of the store when Munshi allegedly locked the front door and followed her into the bathroom.

Inside the room with her, the victim said he reached into her pants and grabbed her rear before she was able to push him off.

Munshi allegedly pulled out a pocket knife, which the victim got a hold of and stabbed him with it before running away from the gas station.

Approximately 20 minutes later, when a customer came into the gas station, Munshi asked them to call for help, saying he was stabbed by a shoplifter.

He was later questioned at the hospital but was unable to keep his story straight to authorities.

After further investigation, surveillance video showed the events unfold as the victim had stated.

Munshi appeared in court on Monday when a judge ordered that he surrender his Bangladeshi passport.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

