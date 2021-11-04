NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunshots rang out in Northwest Miami-Dade as a Special Response Team was serving a warrant.

The incident happened near Northwest 48th Street and 23rd Avenue around 5:50 a.m., Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said the SRT team arrived on the scene to execute a search warrant when shots were fired.

The suspect, 17-year-old Joshua Pacheco, barricaded himself inside a room, until he surrendered. Police said they found a gun.

“The preliminary information that we’ve been able to gather is that the special response team was executing a warrant, a search warrant at that residence for an ongoing firearm investigation,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “Once the special response team gained access into the residence, they were confronted by an armed juvenile and shots were fired. The juvenile was then able to retreat into the second floor of the residence, barricaded himself and negotiated with our special response team members. They were able to convince him to come down and surrender without incident.”

Police said there were multiple people inside the home at the time of the incident.

“When I came out my room, they was breaking the windows right here,” said Pacheco’s sister, Clara.

“Five o’ clock in the morning they came throwing smoke bombs,” said Pacheco’s sister, Jairany. “My brother came downstairs they shot like three, four times, and they rushed everybody outside the house, put him in handcuffs in the car.”

“We do know that this occurred across from a school,” Zabaleta said. “We urge the residents and parents that with the assistance of the school board police, we have created different routes, so they can come in off 23rd Avenue and drop off their children at the rear of the school. [The] school has not been affected in any way.”

The rest of Pacheco’s family returned home late Thursday morning to find everything turned upside down and bullet holes in the walls. The family realized the bullets sailed past a sleeping baby and others.

No one was injured.

“We’re thankful that the juvenile is alive,” Zabaleta said. “We’re thankful that our officers are alive, unharmed. We’re thankful that everybody inside that house is unharmed. At anytime you involve firearms, there’s a great danger.”

The gun was recovered and the suspect is now in police custody.

“Once we identified the name of the juvenile, we discovered that this individual is on probation for a previous gun charge, firearm charge, which occurred just this year,” Zabaleta said. “The investigation, at this point, continues.”

According to police, Pacheco was already on probation for a previous firearm charge.

