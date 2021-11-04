NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunshots rang out in Northwest Miami-Dade as a SWAT team was serving a warrant.

The incident happened near Northwest 48th Street and 23rd Avenue, early Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said the SWAT team arrived on the scene to execute a search warrant when shots were fired.

“The preliminary information that we’ve been able to gather is that the special response team was executing a warrant, a search warrant at that residence for an ongoing firearm investigation,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. “Once the special response team gained access into the residence, they were confronted by an armed juvenile and shots were fired. The juvenile was then able to retreat into the second floor of the residence, barricaded himself, and negotiating with our special response team members. They were able to convince him to come down and surrender without incident.”

Police said there were multiple people inside the home at the time of the incident.

No one was injured.

“We do know that this occurred across from a school,” Zabaleta said. “We urge the residents and parents that with the assistance of the school board police, we have created different routes, so they can come in off 23rd Avenue and drop off their children at the rear of the school. School has not been affected in any way.”

The gun was recovered and the 17-year-old subject is now in police custody.

“Once we identified the name of the juvenile, we discovered that this individual is on probation for a previous gun charge, firearm charge, which occurred just this year,” Zabaleta said. “The investigation, at this point, continues.

