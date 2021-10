MIAMI (WSVN) - A 17-year-old has been transported to the hospital after being struck in Miami.

Authorities said the teen was walking in the area of Northwest 18th Street and 18th Avenue when he was hit, Thursday night.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The driver who hit the teen stayed on the scene.

