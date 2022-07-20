MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is currently underway in Miami after a teenage girl was shot and killed.

A large police presence could be seen in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City, around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.

A 17-year-old girl was reportedly shot and killed in the area.

Family members identified the victim as “Suga” — a high school student who was excited to start her senior year.

They are trying to figure out why she was in the area as that is not where she lived.

City of Miami Police as well as the medical examiner responded to the scene.

Police could be seen focusing their investigation on a black Mercedes SUV about a mile north of the crime scene.

Miami Fire Rescue pronounced Sugar dead on the scene.

Two others suffered gunshot wounds but they were transported independently to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

